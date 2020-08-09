Wayne Fontana: 1960s pop star dies at 74

With his band The Mindbenders, the Manchester-born singer broke into the UK top five in 1964 with Um, Um, Um, Um, Um, Um.

They hit number one in the US and number two in the UK the following year with Game Of Love.

But he left to go solo later that year, reputedly quitting in the middle of a concert.

After going solo in 1965, he went on to have top 20 hits with Pamela Pamela and Come On Home.

DJ Tony Blackburn paid tribute on Twitter, writing: "So sorry to hear about the passing of great 60s icon Wayne Fontana yesterday. He was a lovely guy and gave us some great songs."

A statement on behalf of his family said he died on Thursday at Stepping Hill Hospital in Stockport with his long-term partner at his side.

Born Glyn Ellis, the singer's stage surname was borrowed from Elvis Presley's drummer DJ Fontana.

Along with Freddie and the Dreamers and Herman's Hermits, Fontana's band were one of three Manchester groups to have consecutive US number one hits as the city rivalled Liverpool's musical invasion in spring 1965.

Fontana was also among the performers at the first Glastonbury Festival in 1970, but struggled to sustain his solo career as the decade went on.

"Then I went into self-retirement, drank too much and didn't know where I was half the time," he told the Daily Express in 2017. He gave up drink in 1977 when he joined the 60s touring circuit.