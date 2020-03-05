Release of James Bond film No Time To Die delayed amid coronavirus fears

The producers said they had moved the release of No Time To Die from April to November after "careful consideration and thorough evaluation of the global theatrical marketplace".

The announcement comes days after the founders of two 007 fan sites called on the film studios to delay its release.

It will now come out in the UK on 12 November, and in the US on 25 November.

No Time To Die, which is due to be Daniel Craig's final appearance as the British secret service agent, had been due for release on 3 April.

The world premiere had been scheduled to take place on 31 March at the Royal Albert Hall in London.

"Just one person, who may not even show symptoms, could infect the rest of the audience," wrote the founders of MI6 Confidential and The James Bond Dossier, in an open letter on Monday.

"This is not the type of publicity that anyone wants."

At present, there is no ban on concerts or large public gatherings in the UK.

However, France has called a temporary halt to all indoor events with more than 5,000 people in attendance, while Switzerland has banned gatherings of more than 1,000 people until 15 March.