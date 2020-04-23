Prince Louis turns 2: Palace releases adorable new pictures

Prince William and Kate Middleton’s youngest child turned two on Wednesday. To mark the occasion, they shared a set of images showing him with neatly combed hair and in a blue-and-white gingham shirt, playfully smiling at the camera.

In the pictures, Louis is seen flashing his hands, which are covered in a rainbow of paint colours.

The sweet pictures were taken earlier this month at Anmer Hall by the Duchess of Cambridge.

Louis’ birthday celebrations will likely be a low-key affair this year as the royal family – along with the rest of Britain – remains in lockdown amid the coronavirus pandemic.

In an interview with the BBC last week, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge spoke frankly about being in isolation with their three children, with Kate admitting they had been through “ups and downs” during the lockdown period “like lots of other families”.

“It gets a bit hectic, I’m not going to lie.”