Pacific student leaders to gather in Auckland for Polyfest conference

About 100 students will attend the ASB Polyfest Leaders Conference at Unitec on Wednesday and Thursday, which is aimed at empowering them before they return to school and ASB Polyfest group rehearsals.

PMN News reports the students will hear and experience presentations from Annie Crummer and Luke Crawford, dance challenges with tutoring from Vincent Farane and Leki Jackson-Bourke, video challenges and cultural masterclasses.

ASB Polyfest director Seiuli Terri Leo-Manu says: "This year's ASB Polyfest Leaders Conference provides students with a deeper understanding of culture and language.

"It allows us to teach them the skills to lead their cultural groups as well as uniting them as festival leaders."