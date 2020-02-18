Meghan Markle and Prince Harry return to Canada after whirlwind few weeks

On Friday, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were photographed touching down in Canada following a whirlwind few weeks, which included a speaking engagement at an exclusive JPMorgan event in Miami, as well as a reported visit Tuesday to Stanford University in California.

Leading the way, Meghan, 38, paired her dark pants and jacket with a striped button-up shirt while Harry, 35, kept it casual with a gray half-zip, jeans, and a baseball cap. The pair are said to have flown commercial, according to E! News, amid past criticism of using private jets.

The couple, who quit their senior roles in the royal family in January, have been residing in Canada as they continue to forge their own path, with Harry reportedly engaging in talks with banking titan Goldman Sachs. Both parties are said to have connected in November, according to the Mirror.

Next month, the Sussexes — along with their 9-month-old son, Archie — are expected to return to the UK for the Commonwealth Service at Westminster Abbey, per the Sunday Times, “for a final round of official engagements.” Last week, it was reported the pair fired their UK staff and closed their Buckingham Palace office.