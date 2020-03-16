Josh Gad Reads Children's Book on Twitter to Kids Stuck at Home Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

The actor read Ian Falconer's 2010 children's book Olivia Goes to Venice, part of his Olivia series, which is written for kids aged 3 to 7.

"Since we're all stuck at home right now I figured we would have a little fun together, so I'm going to see how this goes, but I decided I'm gonna read to your and your children or just you, depending on what you prefer," Gad, a father of two, said in a Twitter Live video. "I'm not gonna pass judgment right now since the world is a little bit of a hot mess. But I thought tonight, we would start with one of my favorite books about one of my favorite places that none of us can really go to, a little place called Venice, in Italy."

In the U.S., where 55 people have died of coronavirus and about 2,500 have tested positive for it, millions of people have self-isolated at home, many workplaces have instructed workers to telecommute and many schools have closed in a bid to stop the virus from spreading.

In addition, President Donald Trump has announced restrictions on travel from the U.S. to many parts of the world, namely China, where the virus originated and which has suffered the largest number of casualties, and most of Europe. Italy is the worst affected country on the continent, with more than 1,400 deaths and more than 21,000 confirmed cases, and where the government has issued an emergency decree banning all non-essential travel.

"Alright, kids! That's the first book of this little experiment. Let me know if you like this and if you enjoyed it and if this was helpful," Gad said. "I'm trying to provide at least 10 minutes of daycare to you and your families a night while we're going through this unprecedented global event. I love you all. I'm hoping you're all healthy and safe, wherever you are, and hopefully, I will see you all very took. Take care."

Meanwhile, Disney, which recently shut down all its Disney parks amid the coronavirus pandemic, gave families a gift of its own; On Saturday, the studio started streaming Frozen 2 on Disney+, three months ahead of schedule.