Homeland and Peaky Blinders stars raise nearly £1m to feed NHS workers

The stars of Homeland and Peaky Blinders launched the Feed NHS scheme in London but now say it will roll out to other UK cities facing Covid-19.

Lewis told the BBC it was important to look after hospital staff struggling to find places to eat during their shifts.

"The public have been incredible," he said on the Coronavirus Newscast.

"I know a lot of people are feeling a bit cash-strapped at the moment, so they've been unbelievably generous.

"But it means we can now kick in with a second round of funding - which is essentially what we are trying to do - in order to take it to Birmingham, Cardiff and Manchester, because the virus will move through those city centres."

Lewis, who plays US Marine Sgt Nicholas Brody in the Showtime terrorist drama, is currently isolating at home with his wife and fellow screen star, McCrory, and their two children, while the TV and film industry is on shutdown.

The couple teamed up with restaurant chains including Leon, Dishoom, Wasabi and Tortilla, to "get food to these people who were working such long hours and weren't able to".

Comedian Matt Lucas has also been involved in the Feed NHS scheme, releasing his revised Baked Potato Song to help raise funds.

His charity single, Thank You Baked Potato, debuted at number 34 on the official UK singles chart on Friday, with the highest digital download sales of the week.

Elsewhere on Friday, Liam Gallagher became the latest musician to show his appreciation for health workers by announcing he was putting on a free concert for them, following in the footsteps of the Manic Street Preachers and Paul Heaton and Jacqui Abbott.

"They do an incredible job, we are very lucky to have them," posted the rock star.

Quarantined people around the UK gave a round of applause for the NHS for a third Thursday running, this week.