Emma Watson joins board of Gucci owner Kering

The Harry Potter star, a well-known supporter of eco-friendly fashion, will chair Kering's sustainability committee after shareholders backed the move.

Kering has faced criticism over its sustainability record.

Former Credit Suisse boss Tidjane Thiam and the head of Chinese ride hailing giant Didi Chuxing, Jean Liu, were also made board members.

Ms Watson, who rose to fame playing Hermione Granger in the Harry Potter films, is known for wearing sustainable clothes from top-tier designers for red carpet events and other public appearances.

Along with other campaign work, she is the face of the Good On You app, which rates fashion brands on their ethical and sustainability credentials.

The app has been less than complimentary about top Kering brands such as Gucci, Saint Laurent and Balenciaga, rating them only "Not good enough" or "It's a start".

Due to its long supply chains and energy intensive production, the fashion industry consumes more energy than the aviation and shipping industry combined, according to the UN. It also responsible for producing large amounts of waste and polluting waterways.

But luxury firms, like many more mainstream brands, have been trying to bolster their sustainability credentials as they attempt to win over younger shoppers.

British designer Stella McCartney - who ended a partnership with Kering last year - is currently advising the board of LVMH, which owns Louis Vuitton among other luxury brands, on environmental issues.

Kering itself is trying to reduce its environmental impact, having cut back on the number of collections it produces and making 67% of the energy it uses renewable.