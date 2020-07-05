British film and TV star actor Earl Cameron dies aged 102

Bermuda-born Cameron, who lived with his wife in Kenilworth, Warwickshire, died in his sleep on Friday.

Cameron first appeared on screen in the 1951 film Pool of London, in a rare starring role for a black actor.

His family said he "was an inspirational man who stood by his moral principles".

Cameron was appointed Commander of the Order of the British Empire (CBE) in the 2009 New Year Honours.

His other screen credits include 1965 Bond movie Thunderball and Doctor Who.

His family said they "have been overwhelmed by the outpouring of love and respect they have received".

"As an artist and actor he refused to accept roles that demeaned or stereotyped the character of people of colour," they added. "He will be very sadly missed."