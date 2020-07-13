Bollywood stars Amitabh Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai test positive for coronavirus

Abishek Bachan said Saturday that he and his father both tested positive for COVID-19. He said they had mild symptoms and were admitted to the hospital.

“Earlier today both my father and I tested positive for COVID 19. Both of us having mild symptoms have been admitted to hospital. We have informed all the required authorities and our family and staff are all being tested. I request all to stay calm and not panic,” the actor tweeted Saturday.

On Sunday Abishek Bachan updated fans on Twitter that his wife, Aishwarya Rai, an actress and former Miss World, and their eight-year-old daughter also tested positive and were quarantined at home. He said that he and his father are remaining in the hospital until doctors decide otherwise.

Bollywood star Amitabh Bachan and several of his family members have tested positive for the coronavirus, his son and fellow actor Abishek Bachan tweeted.

Abishek Bachan said Saturday that he and his father both tested positive for COVID-19. He said they had mild symptoms and were admitted to the hospital.

“Earlier today both my father and I tested positive for COVID 19. Both of us having mild symptoms have been admitted to hospital. We have informed all the required authorities and our family and staff are all being tested. I request all to stay calm and not panic,” the actor tweeted Saturday.

On Sunday Abishek Bachan updated fans on Twitter that his wife, Aishwarya Rai, an actress and former Miss World, and their eight-year-old daughter also tested positive and were quarantined at home. He said that he and his father are remaining in the hospital until doctors decide otherwise.

The actor thanked fans for their wishes and prayers, and encouraged others to follow rules put in place to mitigate the spread of the virus.

Amitabh Bachan has used his celebrity status to help the fight agains the coronavirus pandemic. The 77-year-old actor has appeared in public service advertisements urging people to wear masks, maintain social distance and wash their hands frequently, according to Reuters.

Across India more than 849,000 coronavirus cases and 22,674 fatalities have been reported, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.