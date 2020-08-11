Actor Antonio Banderas tests positive for COVID-19

Banderas, star of The Mask of Zorro, Spy Kids, the Shrek series and dozens of other films, is in quarantine.

"I want to make the news public that today, August 10th, I am forced to celebrate my 60th birthday in quarantine, having tested positive for the COVID-19 illness caused by the coronavirus," Banderas said on Twitter.

"I'd like to add that I'm feeling relatively well, just a bit more tired than usual, and confident that I will recover as soon as possible," Banderas said, adding that he had reached 60 "full of desire and aspirations".

Banderas said he would use his time in quarantine to read, write, rest and make plans for the future.

With a career that has included more than 100 movies, Banderas was nominated in the Best Actor category of the latest edition of the Academy Awards for the lead role in Pedro Almodovar's autobiographical movie "Pain and Glory".