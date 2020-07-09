Three new cases in managed isolation in New Zealand today

The first case is a woman in her 20s who arrived in New Zealand on 3 July from India. She has been staying in isolation at the Stamford Plaza in Auckland.

The second is a man in his 30s who arrived in New Zealand on 4 July from Italy and who is at the Commodore Hotel in Christchurch. The third is a man in his 20s who arrived in New Zealand on 3 July from India, and has also been at the Stamford Plaza.

In a statement, the Health Ministry said it had now been 69 days since the last case of Covid-19 was acquired locally from an unknown source.

The total number of confirmed cases of the coronavrius in New Zealand is now 1190.

Two more people have now recovered, bringing the total number of active cases to 24.

Yesterday 3089 tests were completed in New Zealand labs. There have now been a total of 422,144 processed.

Yesterday, the one new case of Covid-19 was of a man who had absconded from managed isolation at Stamford Plaza Hotel in Auckland and went to a Countdown supermarket on Victoria Street, before testing positive for the coronavirus. The man is to face charges which carry a penalty of either six months imprisonment or a $4000 fine.

The minister in charge of managed isolation facilities, Megan Woods, has announced today there will be a permanent police presence at the facilities after two escapes in a week. On Saturday a woman had left the Pullman Hotel by climbing over a fence and was found nearby about two hours later.