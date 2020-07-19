Three new cases of Covid-19 reported in New Zealand today

There are now 25 active cases in New Zealand, all in quarantine.

Two of today's new cases were in managed isolation in Waikato and the third in Canterbury.

The first case is a man in his 30s who arrived in New Zealand on 14 July from Afghanistan flying via Doha, while the other Waikato case is another man in his 30s who arrived on the same day on a fight from Pakistan via Dubai.

Both positive results were from day three tests. The two men - and the family of one of them - have been transferred from Waikato to the Auckland quarantine facility.

The Health Ministry said the third case is a woman in her 70s who arrived in New Zealand on 30 June from India.

She was already in quarantine in the Chateau on the Park in Christchurch after a family member tested positive.

There have now been a total of 1203 cases of the coronavirus in New Zealand.

There was one new case reported yesterday - a man in his 50s who arrived in New Zealand on 12 July from Central Africa via Tanzania, Doha and Brisbane.

There was no media conference today. In a statement, the Ministry said 1365 tests were carried out yesterday.

The Ministry said it now been 79 days since the last case of the coronavirus was picked up in the community.