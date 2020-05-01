Surge in Covid-19 cases in Papua mining hub

Mimika now has 51 cases, the most of any single regency in Papua region.

Indonesia's Health Ministry said the number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in West Papua province was 37, and 189 in neighbouring Papua province, with seven deaths overall.

Cities near the border with PNG, Jayapura and Merauke, were among the hotspots.

But of particular concern to provincial health officials was the surge in cases over recent weeks in Mimika where the major Freeport gold and copper mine was located.

Dozens of new cases had emerged in the main town of Timika among a populace which frequently travelled back and forth from other parts of the republic.

It comes as the regency experienced a string of deadly clashes between the West Papua Liberation Army and Indonesian security forces.

Meanwhile the total number of confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Indonesia was 9,771 with 784 deaths, and almost 1400 recoveries, the Health Ministry said.