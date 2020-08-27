Seven new cases of Covid-19 in New Zealand

Dr McElnay says one case is an imported case, a woman in her 20s who tested positive in Christchurch in managed isolation on day three of her stay. The woman arrived on 22 August from Turkey via London and Hong Kong.

The other six cases have all been linked to the current cluster, one via a workplace and the others are household contacts of previous cases.

She says 2455 close cases have been identified, 2404 of these have been contacted.

Some 10 people are in hospital, eight are on a ward and two people are in ICU, while 15 people are considered to have recovered, bringing active cases in New Zealand down to 126.

New Zealand's total confirmed cases is now 1351. Dr McElnay says 9257 tests were processed yesterday, bringing the total to 719,320 tests.

The Mt Roskill Evangelical Fellowship church cluster now has eight cases, she says, and three of those have been genomically linked to the main Auckland cluster.

She says the investigation into the church services and wedding is an ongoing part of the investigation into the source of the outbreak. All of the eight cases reported are close contacts to each other.

Anyone who attended the events mentioned yesterday at the church should seek a test, anyone with symptoms who attended should contact Healthline.

There were 400 people who attended at the wedding and 200 people were at the church services.

Dr McElnay says a lot of testing around the cluster is trying to identify the source of the cluster, but as yet it has not been found.

There are only a small number of people who can't be linked epidemiologically to the big cluster, Dr McElnay says.