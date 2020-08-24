PNG registers fourth covid-related death

According to the newspaper The National, a 72-year-old man died this month in Port Moresby.

The National Control Centre incident manager Dr Esorom Doani said the man from Mortlock Island in Bougainville tested positive on 12 August and died two days later.

The man, who had a history of diabetes, was suffering from severe respiratory illness and was incubated and placed on ventilation before he died.

The confirmed number of Covid cases across the country has reached 361, with the coronavirus now in 11 provinces.

Dr Daoni said the centre had increased testing capacity throughout the country and all provinces had been equipped to conduct their own tests.