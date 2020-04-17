PNG confirms new Covid-19 cases

There are now seven confirmed coronavirus cases in PNG.

One of the new cases had been confirmed by the Emergency Controller, Police Commissioner David Manning, yesterday.

Prime Minister, James Marape said the seven people who have contracted the disease are all well.

"This includes the, first imported case, a male adult Australian mine employee who is now in Australia who have recovered. And the second local in the East New Britain Province."

He said all the new cases were consistently positive after repeated tests.

"All of these people are well and under observation and in quarantine."

The Rapid Response Teams are already on the ground in the Western Province and initiating the contact tracing.

For the East New Britain cases, both patients are under observation and are being monitored by the East New Britain Provincial Health Authority.

James Marape said the recent case in the national capital district is a member of the Joint Agency Task Force who was tested positive and since been isolated and quarantined.

"We have begun contact tracing as well," he said.

"For Western and East New Britain Provinces we are emphasising on home quarantine."

"For this I must thank the community and their leaders for supporting the government in ensuring that this quarantine adhered to."

"As has been the norm in our previous cases we have locked down the Joint Agency Task Force National Operations Centre to carry out testing of all our staff as part of the standard operating procedures."

The prime minister urges people to remain calm.

"Stop worrying and start seriously practicing the health messages we have been advocating."

"If you faithfully observe these instructions you will protect yourself and your family and stop the spread of Covid-19," he said.

Papua New Guinea prevention health messages include:

1.Washing your hands

2. Covering your mouth with our elbow when coughing

3. Not touching you mouth, nose and eyes

4. Practising social distancing

5. Don't go to crowded places and

6. If you have no reasons to move around please Stay home.

Details of the five new cases are as follows:

Firstly, there is a 12 year-old male from Western Province.

Second case is a 30 year-old male from Western Province.

Third case is an adult female in the Western Province whose age is unknown.

Fourth case is a 42 year-old female from NCD or National Capital District.

Fifth case is a 37 year-old male from East New Britain.