One new COVID-19 case in New Zealand

The latest infection brings New Zealand's active case total to 11.

The new case is a woman in her 60s, who returned a positive test result while in managed isolation. She arrived in New Zealand on June 18 and travelled on an Air India repatriation flight, code AI1316. She had been staying at the Pullman Hotel in Auckland and was transferred to the Jet Park Hotel - which is operating as a quarantine facility - as per Ministry of Health protocol on Tuesday afternoon.

Dr Bloomfield also confirmed new figures relating to the testing of new arrivals completing their 14 days of mandatory quarantine or managed isolation:

1010 people have been contacted and have returned a negative test result

of these people, 800 were tested for the virus before leaving their managed isolation facility; 210 were tested after departing the facility

the 800 people tested before departing managed isolation makes up roughly 37 percent of the 2159 people who left a facility between June 9 and June 16

239 people have been referred for testing and are awaiting their results

the Ministry of Health is now working on the balance of 791 individuals. These people will be contacted via a text. If they do not respond in the first instance, they will be contacted via a phone call. If they do not reply, the ministry may use its finding services - such as Customs or the police - to locate the individual

119 people are not being tested due to age (such as very young children) or they have left the country. Some have refused to be tested.

"We are doing everything we can... we assure New Zealanders these people do not pose a risk to the community," Dr Bloomfield said.