One month since Nauru placed first international arrivals under quarantine

In a media briefing with the Government Information Office (GIO) Monday, President Lionel Aingimea advised that Nauru remains coronavirus-free.

Those currently held in quarantine at the Budapest hotel have another week to go of their 14 days, while those that have just arrived at the Menen Hotel on Friday 17 April, begin their 14 days quarantine.

The President reiterated that coronavirus is passed on primarily from human-to-human. The virus may be transmitted from one infected person passing the virus onto a surface and another person contacting that surface, and there is no other known or scientifically proven transmission otherwise.

The Nauru Coronavirus Coordinating Committee continues to talk with the Fiji Government on moving Nauruan students from Suva to Nadi for their repatriation flight home. Once those plans have been solidified, they will be brought home.

Nauru continues to host and assist other Pacific Islanders, including weightlifters from Kiribati, Tuvalu, PNG and Solomon Islands, who have completed their quarantine and awaiting to be repatriated back to their home countries.

The Government continues to communicate with the private sector, especially Nauruan business owners in keeping abreast with food and fuel stocks and advise where they might need assistance. Nauru Airlines’ assistance is also sought in reducing freight costs to enable goods to be air freighted to fill any supply gap.