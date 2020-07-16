New cases in Victoria hit record high

Twenty-eight new cases are connected to contained outbreaks and 289 cases are under investigation.

In announcing the figures, Premier Daniel Andrews said it was too early to consider stage four restrictions.

"We're seeing relative stability to these numbers," he said. "We have made the point with these stay-at-home restrictions only a week old, it will take some time to bring stability to the numbers and to start to see a pattern where they are driven down."

He said the best way to deal with the crisis was to have settings in place that were "proportionate to the challenge you face".

The update takes the number of active cases in Victoria to 2128, with 109 people in hospital, 29 of whom were in intensive care.

Chief health officer Brett Sutton said the state may not have hit its peak.

"It's a big number. It needs to turn around. In some ways, I expected it to turn around this week. But as I always said, it's no guarantee. It's upon all of us to be able to turn this number around.

"The restrictions, the stage three restrictions have been in place for over a week, with an average incubation period of five or six days, plus the time for notification to get the numbers in, we would really expect a plateauing in the next couple of days.

"But we cannot be complacent and expect that's going to happen automatically."

Victorian Health Minister Jenny Mikakos said all category three elective surgeries would be paused across Melbourne's public hospitals.

Public hospitals will drop their elective surgery capacity to 50 percent to free up space, and private hospitals will drop to 75 percent.

Public hospitals had been due to return to 100 percent of normal activity by the end of the month, Mikakos said.

The most urgent surgeries would continue as normal.