Nauru remains diligent in efforts to stop COVID-19 from entering the country

While Nauru remains coronavirus-free, President Aingimea says we haven’t seen the end of it yet.”

As some countries are saying they are winning the fight against coronavirus, President Aingimea is cautious that Nauru continues to be diligent in its efforts to stopping coronavirus from entering Nauru and calls for prayers for countries affected by it.

Contact tracing done following the incident at the Budapest Hotel revealed that in three days of the incident, 810 people were subsequently ‘contacted’, including the residents of the ten private homes that were placed in isolation. This stems from those that initially made the security and perimeter breach at the Budapest.

Putting the number of people affected into perspective, President Aingimea used examples that this could potentially infect the entire population of Yaren, which is 810, or most of the populations of Denig and Uaboe combined.

Coronavirus is serious and the President warns if the country does not comply we put ourselves in danger.

“It’s killing people overseas. It can wipe out our population.”

The Budapest population of 61 were released on Saturday 25 April, after completing their time in quarantine and final test results relating to the security breach returned negative.

The Nauru Police Force is calling in reserves and has regular meetings with the community as well as security companies to reinforce and strengthen support efforts.

While 60 reserves are needed, 12 people responded since the weekend.

Anyone wanting to join the police reserves is asked to contact the Nauru Police.

Community liaison officers (CLO) have also been reallocated to assist in other security work.

The Nauru Government is pursuing talks with the Fiji Government to allow repatriation of approximately 60 Nauruan students.

President Aingimea stated the first request to the Fiji government was knocked back due to the shutdown in Fiji. However, Nauru has since resubmitted the request and Nauru’s high commission in Suva is working on the appeal.

In the meantime, Nauru Airlines is looking at options of either using its own plane or charter a Fiji plane for the repatriation.

President Aingimea confirms the hospital received 10 boxes of equipment and test kits over the weekend and lab technicians are currently training on the use of the machine before any sample testing of coronavirus can be done.