Nauru Coronavirus Taskforce to conduct drill

The drill expands from the first one in May and will feature a fire scenario at the Budapest Hotel and moving on to Location settlement and Buada district.

The public is reminded that this is a practice drill and anyone involved are acting the role and do not have coronavirus.

Drills assist emergency services and stakeholders in addressing and identifying gaps and response mechanisms.

The public is advised to stay updated via the official government Facebook page ‘The Government of the Republic of Nauru’ and Radio Nauru FM105.1 in regards to advisories for this drill.

Global confirmed cases reported to the World Health Organisation (WHO) on 13 July, have exceeded 12 million with over 566,000 deaths.

Photo file GIO Caption: Budapest Hotel