Nauru considers special requests for COVID-19 tests prior to departure

However, these tests are outside the government’s mandatory testing requirements and therefore fees will apply to cover lab testing and doctor’s consultation fees.

This new requirement was highlighted today in this week’s situational update on COVID-19 by President Lionel Aingimea.

President Aingimea says Nauru remains free of coronavirus but elsewhere in the region the virus isn’t slowing down.

Some of these places closer to home include Victoria, Australia – while figures are not good they are trending down and the authorities are trying to detect and isolate these cases of unknown community transmission.

Papua New Guinea recorded four new cases in the first week of August and has not imposed lockdowns and restrictions in the communities, and COVID testing is scarce.

Meanwhile, New Zealand was 100 days COVID-free until the recent new cluster cases; putting NZ back into lockdown.

On 17 August, the World Health Organisation recorded 21,549,706 (21.5 million) confirmed cases and 767,158 deaths in 216 countries, areas or territories. The number of confirmed cases has increased by three million in two weeks.

In border operations, Nauru Health is monitoring and advising sea vessels of Nauru’s updated travel advisory removing PNG from the safe countries list.

Nauru Port and the new Nauru Shipping Line chartered the landing craft, Kiwai Chief, which is currently in Nauru waters to bring in cargo. All its crew will undergo the same measures required for COVID testing.

Forty one passengers arrived by air on the weekend of 7-8 Aug and have undergone quarantine and testing.

The last of the group which are Canstruct staff will be tested on Thursday for COVID-19.

Nauru Health is scheduled to do workplace information sessions and a CAP survey for communities to better understand the coronavirus disease.

President Aingimea highlighted the community concern about how long the virus can survive on surface and on cargo freight; and stresses that there has not been a single case yet worldwide to confirm there is surface transmission of coronavirus.

When testing surface transmission in perfect lab conditions, the virus lives but rapidly dies when moved from the lab especially to warmer conditions; and there is also no evidence yet found worldwide on virus being transmitted from cargo freight.

Transmission of the virus is still human-to-human and through droplets; and so keeping to the basic advice of distancing, hand hygiene (wash and sanitise) and wearing a mask to reduce the transfer of droplets, are the best preventative measures yet.

However, Nauru is COVID-free, but these are the basic measures to follow.

Nauru Health and the hospital are undertaking several tasks including:

packaging 300 emergency kits for CLOs, containing masks and gloves. Each CLO will carry their kit and be ready in case there is a quarantine breach and they need to protect themselves should they come in contact with a person from quarantine;

oxygen plant is nearing completion;

mortuary that is part of India funding is being finalised through the World Health Organisation;

acute block (to turn into a negative pressure unit) estimated completion around September; is awaiting donor funding to complete.

working to progress a hand washing program in schools starting with fixing sinks for hand washing;

more donations of personal protective equipment (PPE) have arrived from UNDP and the Jack Ma Foundation. The Jack Ma Foundation donated 668,000 units of PPE and 43,000 units of N95 masks.

UNICEF Korea has given US$100,000, which is being considered to part pay for the COVID vaccine when it becomes available.

Photo file Caption: Nauru President Lionel Aingimea