Nauru begins repatriating Nauruans from Fiji

The first repatriation flight was on Tuesday.

According to President, Lionel Aingimea, the second flight is scheduled for Friday to allow those currently in quarantine at the Meneñ Hotel to have their lab tests finalised and the rooms vacated, cleaned and disinfected for the new arrivals from Fiji.

About 140 passengers are expected for both flights.

President Aingimea said, Government-sponsored students were being accommodated at the homes of Nauru High Commission staff in Suva as they waited for the confirmation of the charter flights.

In his weekly briefing, the President said shipping and air services continue to bring in supplies for the island with the last cargo ship unloaded last week filling shop shelves.

Air freighter services will resume its normal Friday and Saturday schedule this week.

President Aingimea thanked Nauru Airlines for enabling the additional freighter services over the last few weeks to operate as the island waited for the arrival of the cargo ship.

The phosphate ship is due on 19 June and the next cargo ship on 24 June.

Nauru remains COVID-19 free.

