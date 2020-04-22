Nauru beefs up security at COVID-19 quarantine sites

In an interview with the Government Information Office, President Aingimea said as such this action is to ensure the community is protected from any possible spread of infection.

An incident over the weekend where a group of friends visited a friend in quarantine were considered to be in close proximity of the resident have since been contained until further tests are done.

Unfortunately, as a result of this one incident, six nurses were among the people this group came in contact with before they were contained. Being nurses, and fully aware of the implications of this contact, the nurses have since self-isolated at home and advised their families of the situation and to do the same.

This one incident has taken out six health care professionals, further adding burden to the hospital’s limited resources and medical staff.

As a result of the various security breaches over the month, security at the quarantine sites, Budapest and Menen Hotel have been beefed up with additional police, security and CLO’s. Regulations have been passed to ensure the ‘capture & contain’ policy is adhered to.

The President warns that people caught flouting quarantine rules and regulations will face hefty fines and penalties. He also warned about being complacent and advised the community to remain vigilant. “We must never lose our guard. We must never bring down our guard.”

Photo GIO