Nauru awaits coronavirus testing kits

In an interview with the Government Information Office, President Lionel Aingimea said they have the machines but are waiting for the test kits.

“Once the test kits are here we will then be able to finally do our sample tests. At the moment we cannot do it because we do not have our test kits

He said the kits are currently in Brisbane and it is a matter of getting them on the plane and bringing them to Nauru.

Nauru has continued with its coronavirus-free status since a State of Emergency was declared on 17 March to “manage and minimise” the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.