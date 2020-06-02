 

Nauru authorities to conduct COVID-19 tests on 52 new arrivals on Wednesday

BY: Loop Pacific
11:59, June 2, 2020
40 reads

Health authorities in Nauru will conduct tests for the presence of coronavirus on 52 people who arrived from Brisbane last Friday.

In his weekly briefing Monday, President Lionel Aingimea said the tests will be carried out on Wednesday.

The travelers are currently accommodated at the Meneñ Hotel and Canstruct's Anibare Village.

President Aingimea said the science on COVID-19 is evolving and while there are many expert advice, the World Health Organisation (WHO) suggests 5.2 days for the virus to load up in the body and show symptoms. Lab testing is specific to detect viral loading and presence in the body.

He said different countries have different processes of testing and Nauru is monitoring all these and decisions will be guided by expert advice as the science develops around COVID-19.

Nauru is COVID-19 free.

 

Photo Nauru Media News TV

     

Source: 
Press Release
Tags: 
Nauru
Covid-19 tests
  • 40 reads