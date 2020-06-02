Nauru authorities to conduct COVID-19 tests on 52 new arrivals on Wednesday

In his weekly briefing Monday, President Lionel Aingimea said the tests will be carried out on Wednesday.

The travelers are currently accommodated at the Meneñ Hotel and Canstruct's Anibare Village.

President Aingimea said the science on COVID-19 is evolving and while there are many expert advice, the World Health Organisation (WHO) suggests 5.2 days for the virus to load up in the body and show symptoms. Lab testing is specific to detect viral loading and presence in the body.

He said different countries have different processes of testing and Nauru is monitoring all these and decisions will be guided by expert advice as the science develops around COVID-19.

Nauru is COVID-19 free.

Photo Nauru Media News TV