Nauru Airlines to repatriate Nauruans in Fiji

Nauru President Lionel Aingimea confirmed a Nauru Airlines charter flight will be flying home students and other Nauruans.

According to Mr Aingimea there was support from several people including Pacific Islands Forum Secretary General Dame Meg Taylor enabling Nauru Airlines to do the flight.

Nauruans students and families in Nadi, Lautoka and Sigatoka will be the first on the list.

Those in Suva will travel once a lockdown is lifted.

The students based in the West are now at Tanoa International Hotel in Nadi awaiting their flight.

The service will only operate once the all clear is given by authorities in Fiji as the country is being hit by category 4 storm, Cyclone Harold.