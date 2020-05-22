Nauru Airlines receives Government support for COVID-19 redundancy

Border restrictions, closures and halting of international travel are affecting the airline.

Nauru Airlines has scheduled fortnightly passenger flights to and from Brisbane and a few freighter flights each week that bring supplies for the island.

As Minister for Nauru Airlines, President Lionel Aingimea said, “This affects our airline drastically, in a financial sense,” adding that in 2021 the airline is looking at 80 per cent cells operations which means revenue for the airline will be down by millions.

“By the grace of God, Nauru Airlines hasn’t gone there (bankruptcy or receivership). But saying that, it has impacted our airline,” President Aingimea said.

Four of Nauru Airlines aircraft have been parked due to reduced flights.