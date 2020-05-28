Freighter flights scheduled for Nauru

Another passenger flight is due in to arrive in Nauru on Friday, 29 May from Brisbane.

In a media briefing, President Lionel Aingimea said all passengers will go through the usual procedure of quarantine and swab testing.

He confirmed that the Government is still in discussions with the Fiji government on the status of the repatriation flight.

Two Nauruans were successfully repatriated from Kiribati via Brisbane, Dr Layana Menke’s internship programme in Kiribati has recommenced and she has since opted to remain in Kiribati to complete her internship.

There will be no repatriation of Nauruan patients in India as the country remains in lockdown.

Nauruans there are well and being looked after and the Government is in close communications with Honorary-Consul Bhalla in regards to their well-being.

Meanwhile fifty shipping containers were unloaded on Saturday 23 May.

The reefers (cool containers) were cleared by customs first to enable frozen goods and other perishables to be made available earlier.

Cargo will continue unloading simultaneously with the fuel tanker discharging.

All crew on the cargo ship, fuel tanker, and tug boat have all been tested and returned negative results.

President Aingimea said this coronavirus pandemic is a long fight, with reports from around the world suggesting it could go for as long as two years.

The President has urged, “that we stay strong in our prayers for Nauru and for other countries that are doing it tough.”

The World Health Organisation reports global confirmed cases have risen to over five million with more than 337,000 deaths.

Nauru has closed its borders due to the global pandemic however the country remains coronavirus free.

