Fiji's latest Covid-19 death returned from US

In announcing the death last night, the Permanent Secretary for Health, James Fong, said the man had returned home from California on 6 August.

Fong said the man fell ill in managed quarantine shortly after his arrival and was transferred to the Lautoka hospital, where his condition worsened.

"Despite the best efforts of our healthcare professionals, he sadly passed away [Monday]last night."

On behalf of his ministry, Fong extended his deepest sympathies to family and friends.

"We feel this loss across the ministry, and our treating nurses and physicians mourn his loss even more.

"But we take some solace that this gentleman was able to return to Fiji and it is here he can be laid to rest."

Fong said the ministry delayed the announcement because the family wanted to first perform the final rites.

The man - who has not been named - was the second person to die of Covid-19 in Fiji.

Both instances were in border quarantine.