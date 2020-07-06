Fiji confirms new COVID-19 case

A 66-year-old man, who returned from India on a repatriation flight on Saturday, tested positive for COVID-19 last night.

Acting Permanent Secretary for the Health Ministry Dr James Fong said the man’s son has been tested and his results are expected by tomorrow.

FBC News reports The man was travelling with 107 other passengers on a repatriation flight from India over the weekend.

At a media conference, Dr Fong said this is case 19 and it is called border quarantine case.

He said they don’t expect this to be Fiji’s last border quarantine case.

Fiji had previously reported 18 cases which have all been cleared.

The latest confirmed patient has been isolated at Nadi Hospital.

All the other passengers have also been tested and remain under quarantine.

Photo Fiji Government Caption: Dr James Fong, Fiji Ministry of Health