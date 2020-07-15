Digicel provides new ventilator machine for COVID-19 efforts

Digicel Nauru CEO, Christopher Manaog, said; “This is a timely gift and is part of our corporate social responsibility towards COVID-19 efforts. The addition of a Ventilator machine to the RON Hospital will help our medical support team perform their duties with more ease. This will also help to save lives in critical care and emergency situations.”

“We are lucky in Nauru that our Government had implemented preventative measures to keep our nation Covid free and safe. Digicel for its part, was proactive in setting up the COVID-19 hotline 191, sent daily SMS blast on behalf of the Health Department and the Government, installed free internet at the COVID-19 Task Force office, provided free calls and texts to the medical front liners, and offered free browsing on Loop Online News and the government website to keep the people of Nauru informed,” commented Mr. Manaog.

Minister for Health Isabella Dageago said; “We would like to accept the donation with appreciation and we know that this is part of care to the people of Nauru.”

The new Ventilator machine arrived last Friday and cost $23,500.

