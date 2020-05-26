COVID-19 testing machines in Nauru complete validation process

In a statement, President Lionel Aingimea said this means all tests done on positive and negative samples were all correct.

The President strongly emphasised that no-one on island is positive for the virus.

The positive samples used in the validation testing process were brought in from overseas and contained in a safe enclosure until validation testing for the machines was carried out.

All those samples are harmless and since been removed for the proper testing on crew and quarantine residents which commenced at the weekend.

The GeneXpert machine commenced testing on the ship’s crew last weekend with all results returned negative, enabling the Neptune cargo vessel Capitaine Quiros to commence cargo off-loading.

The Elite Genius machine commenced testing Monday for those in quarantine at the Menen Hotel and Canstruct’s Anibare Village.

If all samples are negative, then everyone in quarantine can be discharged ahead of the prescribed two weeks.

The President stressed that lab testing can quickly identify with accuracy whether a person has the virus or not.

Quarantine time is used to allow time for the virus to incubate and show itself through signs and symptoms although there is no 100 per cent assurance that a person does or does not have the virus; whereas, lab testing is accurate.

