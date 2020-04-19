Coronavirus: Former top rugby players so worried about PPE shortage they charter cargo flights to NZ

They chartered two planes, loaded them up with facemasks, and had them flown here from Shanghai in China.

An Air New Zealand Dreamliner touched down at Christchurch Airport on Saturday morning.

On board was a cargo hold full of personal protective equipment (PPE).

"These are bfN98 surgical masks that will be distributed to the CDHB [Canterbury District Health Board] on Monday," says Interbuild Products director Nick Ash.

Ash has a business importing building supplies from around the world.

He saw reports of shortages of PPE and knew he had the contacts to help out.

To make it happen Ash called upon brother-in-law and former Crusader Tim Bateman, former All Blacks Ryan Crotty and Colin Slade as well as Michael Hobbs, the son of late New Zealand rugby union boss Jock Hobbs.

"It's a bit of a no-brainer - it's cool to be able to help out and to know it was going to the right place too - it's good to be a part of," Bateman says.

Another plane load of masks is due next week bringing the total to 5 million - they'll be distributed across the Defence Force, the Transport Agency and Maritime New Zealand.

"We reached out and they made it clear there were some very large quantities needed immediately," Ash says.

"We made the necessary phone calls overseas to our suppliers and established that we could get access to the product very quickly."

Meanwhile the New Zealand Medical Association is calling for regulation of point of care testing - which is when samples are tested outside a laboratory.

Chair Dr Kate Baddocks says there's been a rise overseas of over-the-counter testing that offers to diagnose COVID. She's worried they could be used here.

"We don't know if those kits are reliable, accurate, effective, safe," she told Newsub.

"We don't know those things because they're not regulated. The second thing is with laboratory testing we do know those results are reliable."

A plea tonight to stamp out unreliable medical testing equipment - while others are finding ways to help the frontline.