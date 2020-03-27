Latest New Zealand government travel advisory

If passengers are symptomatic or unable to present a credible self-isolation plan, they will be placed in managed isolation at an approved facility.

The New Zealand borders are closed to incoming transit passengers. Immigration New Zealand will not allow uplift for any passenger who are scheduled to enter the New Zealand transit area after 0200 Thursday 26 March NZT.

There will be an exemption to the transit restriction in the case where passengers departing from New Zealand are disembarking at an overseas port where there is a Government to Government agreement that those passengers will be accepted as part of repatriation. Currently this only applies to Australians (citizens, permanent residents and immediate family members).