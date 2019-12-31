Digicel offers FREE Charging Stations

The charging stations are set up daily at the following Digicel stores: Digicel Cumming Street Store (9 am – 5 pm), Digicel MHCC (9 am – 8 pm), Digicel Damodar City (9 am – 8 pm), Digicel Nadi Store (9 am – 4 pm), Digicel Lautoka Store (9 am – 4 pm), Digicel Sigatoka Store (9 am – 4 pm) and Digicel Labasa Store.

Mike Greig, Digicel Fiji CEO says, “We understand that our customers need to stay connected with family and loved ones at this time of need, the charging stations will allow people in the area to charge their phones and keep them working while waiting for restoration of power in their homes.”

