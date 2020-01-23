Hundreds more Pacific workers join NZ building industry

New figures from the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment and the Tertiary Education Commission show the building industry is becoming more diverse, with more than 2,700 women, 1,000 Maori and 2,800 Asian New Zealanders employed in the industry or being trained in the trades.

The Minister for Building and Construction Jenny Salesa says an extra 11,000 Kiwis are working in the construction sector, building houses, schools, hospitals, roads and rail.

She says the government has made it more attractive for Kiwis to learn a trade.

“Our Government has made trades training fees-free for the first two years and over 3,900 Kiwis have taken up the opportunity to learn a trade without fees already.

"Many people don’t know that you can get two years fees-free to study a trade now. What better way to learn and earn without taking on debt than learning a trade?”

Ms Salesa says that has led to a big rise in the number of apprentices, with 47 per cent more Pacific apprentices.

Photo source PMN News Caption: Minister for Building and Construction Jenny Salesa (2nd from right) says an extra 600 Pacific people are working or training in the construction industry.